Acropolis Investment Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $354,844; Fidelity National Information Services Commo (FIS) Shorts Up By 0.88%

Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. FIS’s SI was 33.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 33.13 million shares previously. With 3.15M avg volume, 11 days are for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS)’s short sellers to cover FIS’s short positions. The SI to Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo’s float is 10.41%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 4.54 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Acropolis Investment Management Llc holds 31,563 shares with $4.23 million value, down from 34,231 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco stated it has 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 67,949 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Steadfast Capital Mgmt Lp invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nicholas Inv Partners Ltd Partnership holds 22,516 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 40,998 were reported by Allstate Corporation. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tctc Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 364,663 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 12,254 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny invested in 0.11% or 49,428 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc has 1,636 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,712 shares. 43,614 are owned by Calamos Wealth Lc.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.54 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 57.26 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $144.31’s average target is 9.92% above currents $131.29 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 23 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. Guggenheim maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FIS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 57,614 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 59,175 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 11.18M shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Com has 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,269 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 2.34% or 29.73M shares. Jbf Capital Inc holds 4.38% or 180,000 shares. First Business Financial Service has invested 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Granite Prtn Ltd Liability holds 257,417 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 5.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blackhill Cap Inc holds 71,500 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Causeway Ltd Liability invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Cap Partners Limited Co has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.38% above currents $136.12 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.