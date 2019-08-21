Acropolis Investment Management Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Lowered by $338,884 as Market Value Rose; Alpine Investment Management Increased Holding in Tenneco (TEN) by $88.30 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 2.05M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70M, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.16 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $240.16. About 2.95M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 71,478 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 76,920 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Valley Advisers holds 8 shares. California-based Private Management Group has invested 0.72% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 19,118 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Delphi Inc Ma has invested 0.25% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). 1,235 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 67,479 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability owns 19,878 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,110 shares. Van Eck Corp reported 45,044 shares stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $848,480 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 60,000 shares. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,112 shares to 90,124 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.93 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.