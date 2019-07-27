Acropolis Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $338,884 as Stock Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Upped Holding

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,601 shares to 5,421 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,977 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

