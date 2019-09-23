Acropolis Investment Management Has Trimmed By $354,844 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Cypress Capital Group Lifted By $797,280 Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake

Cypress Capital Group increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 37.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 3,020 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 10,979 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 7,959 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $125.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47 million shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Acropolis Investment Management Llc holds 31,563 shares with $4.23 million value, down from 34,231 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt reported 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 31,563 were reported by Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Investors invested 5.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 334,154 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd owns 318,833 shares. Tiedemann Advsr invested in 56,729 shares. Narwhal Capital Management owns 135,523 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Swedbank reported 5.99% stake. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 150,000 shares or 5.24% of the stock. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 64,062 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 935 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Com Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 169,934 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 360,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 4.72 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 9,675 shares to 336,613 valued at $90.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 11,769 shares and now owns 989,876 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.36% above currents $139.44 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is 0.02% above currents $286.36 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, September 19. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by Oppenheimer. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $235 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, September 9. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935.

