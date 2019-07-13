Acropolis Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $338,884; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Continues to Hold Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 109,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 1.02 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 170 Points; Pivotal Software Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Campbell Soup Foundation Announces 2019 Grant Recipients – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Campbell Soup Stock Fell Friday – Motley Fool” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup (CPB) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend; 3.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19M shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0% or 9,913 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt stated it has 24,831 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 36,215 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Company reported 124 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 314,481 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 698,884 shares. Advisers Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 7,578 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 281,136 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 22,185 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp stated it has 119,088 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 7,621 shares. Whitnell invested in 5,307 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc stated it has 1.40 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Brandywine Trust has invested 6.33% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Advisory Ser Net reported 850 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR, worth $1.33M on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) option implied volatility, shares rally 4.5% after White House pulls proposal to eliminate drug rebates – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Booming on Pfizer’s Blunder – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.48 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Comm holds 1.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 220,081 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 1.46 million shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Hilltop has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 182,381 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.92% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.05% stake. Motco has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 454 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp reported 26,758 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Swedbank reported 1.68% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank stated it has 14,469 shares. 79,884 were reported by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Inc. Orleans Capital Corporation La holds 2.16% or 11,367 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fin Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,836 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com stated it has 10,799 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Element Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 25,485 shares.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,188 shares to 576,424 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.