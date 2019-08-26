Acropolis Investment Management Decreased Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $338,884 as Stock Price Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Lowered by $107.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.98M shares traded or 103.37% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83 million shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 3,547 shares. Thompson Invest Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 23,760 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Colrain Capital Lc holds 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 2,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 344,513 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 1,708 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Com accumulated 3.77 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trust Invest Advsr holds 2.42% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,320 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 252,354 shares. Highlander Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,440 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.8% or 1.22 million shares. Patten Gru Inc holds 7,269 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs invested in 68,306 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Magnetar Ltd Com invested in 2,173 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $634.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,112 shares to 90,124 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 6.23 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $209.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 834,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 7,233 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc holds 3,852 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 18,991 were reported by Proshare Ltd Llc. Invesco Limited reported 728,142 shares. Cornerstone invested in 38 shares. D E Shaw & owns 7,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 21,224 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Price Michael F invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 16,223 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank invested in 5,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock.