Acorn International, Inc. (ATV) Reaches $17.16 52-Week Low; KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD ORDINARY SHAR (KKRAF) Shorts Up By 7.55%

KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:KKRAF) had an increase of 7.55% in short interest. KKRAF’s SI was 5,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.55% from 5,300 shares previously. It closed at $11.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.13 target or 6.00% below today’s $17.16 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $44.29M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $16.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.66 million less. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 4,497 shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) has declined 29.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ATV News: 09/04/2018 – RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn TV Launches on Xfinity TV; 09/04/2018 – General Finance Unit Pac-Van Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc; 25/05/2018 – ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC – AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND IS APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ACORN INTERNATIONAL – IN 2018,BEYOND, WILL CONTINUE TO EMPHASIZE E-COMMERCE CHANNEL,PLANS TO INTRODUCE NEW PRODUCTS AND PRODUCT LINE EXTENSIONS; 10/05/2018 – Acorn Paper Gives Back With PRIDE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Acorn Income Fund: Dividend Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Acorn Income Buys 1.5% Position in Van Elle Holdings Plc; 05/04/2018 – Movies: Review: `Acorn and the Firestorm’ Strives to Revive the Community Organizing Group’s Reputation; 24/04/2018 – Acorn Income Fund: Dividend Announcement; 05/03/2018 Acorn Income Fund: Net Asset Value(s)

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $44.29 million. It operates through two divisions, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. It has a 1.23 P/E ratio. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to clients through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

More notable recent Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 431% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Acorn International, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ATV) 4.5% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Acorn International’s Digital Services Division Adds Chef Works to Growing Roster of Brands – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acorn declares annual dividend of $0.05/share and quarterly dividend of $0.0125/share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Katakura Industries Co.,Ltd. engages in textile, pharmaceutical, machinery, real estate, and other businesses in Japan. The company has market cap of $420.20 million. The firm designs, makes, purchases, and sells underwear-related garments for men, women, and children; casual underwear; legwear; functional fibers; aprons and home wear products; lingerie; sock-related garments, such as women's pantyhose, spats, and tights; and men's and women's socks. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers ethical pharmaceuticals, including heart medication drugs and vitamin pills; and designs, develops, makes, and sells automotive components, industrial instruments, environmental proposal products, three-valve manifold-related products, fire engines, firefighting related equipment, agricultural equipment, and various types of valves.