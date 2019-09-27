Acorn International, Inc. (ATV) Reaches $16.27 1 Year Low; Summer Infant (SUMR) Shorts Decreased By 8.27%

Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:SUMR) had a decrease of 8.27% in short interest. SUMR’s SI was 36,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.27% from 39,900 shares previously. With 22,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s short sellers to cover SUMR’s short positions. The SI to Summer Infant Inc’s float is 0.2%. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.0169 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3701. About 40,658 shares traded or 63.44% up from the average. Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) has declined 70.59% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.59% the S&P500.

The stock of Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.62 target or 4.00% below today’s $16.27 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $41.99 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $15.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.68M less. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 8,097 shares traded or 283.02% up from the average. Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) has declined 29.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ATV News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Acorn Income Fund: Dividend Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Acorn International Closes RMB360 Million (US$57 million) Sale of Non-Core Assets; 09/04/2018 – Pac-Van, Inc. Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc; 25/04/2018 – REG-Acorn Income Fund: Annual Financial Report; 25/05/2018 – ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC – AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND IS APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 05/03/2018 Acorn Income Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 09/04/2018 – General Finance Unit Pac-Van Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc; 25/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Major Oil Companies, Acorn International, and AstraZeneca Trade Actively; 11/04/2018 – Victory for Grassroots Organizing! ACORN Welcomes Ontario Housing Regulations; 27/04/2018 – Acorn Intl Announces RMB360M Sale of Non-Core Real Estate

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Summer Infant, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 8.57 million shares or 1.11% less from 8.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,250 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Raymond James Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR). Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) for 245,409 shares. Geode Management Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR). Blackrock reported 7,098 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR). Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR). Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 527,000 shares. Jbf Capital Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 260,000 shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc stated it has 6.83M shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 134,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $7.01 million. The firm markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers.

