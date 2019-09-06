Acorn International Inc. (ATV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Acorn International Inc. (NYSE:ATV) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acorn International Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.91% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Acorn International Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Acorn International Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Acorn International Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International Inc. N/A 24 1.08 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Acorn International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Acorn International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 4.00 2.89

As a group, Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies have a potential upside of 81.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acorn International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorn International Inc. -4.28% -14.53% -38.44% -24.57% -29.14% -15.68% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year Acorn International Inc. has -15.68% weaker performance while Acorn International Inc.’s competitors have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Acorn International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Acorn International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. Acorn International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorn International Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Acorn International Inc. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acorn International Inc.’s competitors are 64.10% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Dividends

Acorn International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acorn International Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers approximately 250 products under electronic learning, health, collectibles, mobile phone, and kitchen and household product categories. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.