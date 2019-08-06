Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Since Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.47 N/A -0.43 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. In other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 420.60% and an $15.67 consensus target price. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus target price and a 5.35% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.