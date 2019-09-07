Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and has 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 138.21% at a $6.67 consensus target price. Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 212.04% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.