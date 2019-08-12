Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.46 N/A -0.43 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 436.64% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $15.67. Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 275.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Trevena Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.