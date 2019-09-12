Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.63 N/A -0.43 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.24 N/A -3.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 66.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.67. Competitively the average price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 159.16% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.