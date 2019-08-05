Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.46 N/A -0.43 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. In other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $15.67, with potential upside of 437.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.