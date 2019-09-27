Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

We will be comparing the differences between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.23M -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,228,944,172.87% -1% -0.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,928,187.59% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.67 is Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 122.33%. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 108.45% and its average target price is $185. The results provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.