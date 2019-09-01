Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.54 N/A -0.43 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 106.50% at a $6.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.6% respectively. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.