Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

As Biotechnology companies, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.89 N/A -0.43 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.47 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 337.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 18.71%. The data provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 7.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.