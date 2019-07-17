Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.81 N/A -0.43 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.28 beta means Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 379.65% at a $33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.2%. Insiders held 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has 2.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).