Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 138.21% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $6.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.