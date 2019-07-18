Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.81 N/A -0.43 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.51 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33, and a 378.26% upside potential. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 136.69% and its consensus target price is $20. The data provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.