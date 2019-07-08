Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.85 N/A -0.43 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.73 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Aravive Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 353.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.