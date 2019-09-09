Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Reaches $3.12 After 5.00% Up Move; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)

The stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 1.05M shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 26/03/2018 – ACORDA FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 13/04/2018 – Acorda’s Ampyra Retail Sales Fell 1.2% in Latest Week: Symphony; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to DelawareThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $173.15M company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $3.28 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACOR worth $8.66 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alphatec Holdings has $700 highest and $4 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 31.30% above currents $5.08 stock price. Alphatec Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $600 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) rating on Monday, March 11. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $4 target. See Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 113.78% above currents $3.12 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gp accumulated 324,727 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 320,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 149,700 shares. Dupont Capital Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 242,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 370,603 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 14,800 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,495 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 23,737 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.01% stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 787,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,400 are held by Ls Investment Advisors Lc.

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.91 earnings per share, down 1,010.00% or $1.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $173.15 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $306.21 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 125,118 shares traded. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 19/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS – ALSO ANNOUNCED A $50 MLN CAPITAL RAISE, PROCEEDS OF WHICH WERE USED, IN PART, TO FUND ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – REITERATED REV GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $95 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH REV GROWTH TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec 4Q EPS 53c; 16/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS HOLDER L-5 HEALTHCARE REPORTS ABOUT 30% STAKE; 16/03/2018 – L-5 Healthcare Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alphatec; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointmen; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.39

