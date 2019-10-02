Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Reaches $2.78 After 9.00% Up Move; Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed Its Metlife (MET) Position

The stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 836,157 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $133.74 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $3.03 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACOR worth $12.04M more.

Salzhauer Michael decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 65.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 27,989 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 14,611 shares with $726,000 value, down from 42,600 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $41.63B valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 2.65M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.13M shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 32 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited Liability stated it has 23,642 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.08% or 166,898 shares in its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Assoc Ny stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.16M shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Caprock Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Srb Corp has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,101 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com has invested 0.21% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 766 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.88 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 8.44% above currents $44.45 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Salzhauer Michael increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 36,596 shares to 43,496 valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 111,832 shares and now owns 157,732 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was raised too.

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 1,010.00% or $1.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Jefferies Grp Ltd Company reported 49,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 15,587 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 83,786 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Parkside Bancorp & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 111 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 26,732 shares. International Grp invested in 0% or 33,083 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na stated it has 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 67,086 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 208,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 1,439 shares stake. 245,926 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 305,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 29,738 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 139.93% above currents $2.78 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 14 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.