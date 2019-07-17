Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) EPS Estimated At $-1.22; 1 Analysts Covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Among 8 analysts covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Laurentian Bank of Canada had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) earned “Sell” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 27. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Sell” rating by National Bank Canada on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. See Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report $-1.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $2.51 EPS change or 194.57% from last quarter’s $1.29 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 96.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 946,273 shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 54.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.13 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 217,000 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 25,727 shares. 100 are held by Ima Wealth Inc. Massachusetts-based Bogle Mgmt L P De has invested 0.14% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). 10,241 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Proshare Ltd holds 22,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 45,356 shares. 48,800 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 7,095 shares. Aperio Limited holds 10,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc reported 324,727 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Systematic Management Limited Partnership accumulated 91,280 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Riverhead Lc reported 5,587 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acorda Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Acorda (ACOR) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exelixis Adds & Expands Cohorts in Cabometyx-Tecentriq Study – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion’s (ALXN) Ultomiris Gets Approval in Japan for PNH – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.86 million activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP also sold $112,039 worth of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Steve Eisman Is Shorting These 3 Canadian Banks – GuruFocus.com” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “30,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Products Recalled Amid Contamination Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Laurentian Bank (LB-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: November 15, 2017.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and RRSP loans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. It also provides investment products, including fixed-rate investments, indexed investments, mutual funds, systematic savings plans, retirement projection plans, registered plans, bank securities, deposit-insurance, and power-of-attorneys; short-term and long-term investment solutions; and guaranteed investment certificates, as well as offers credit insurance products.

