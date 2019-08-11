Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.46 N/A -0.43 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $15.67, with potential upside of 436.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.