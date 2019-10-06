Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparison side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,212,670,517.39% -1% -0.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 167,715,133,531.16% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 128.42%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average target price and a 3,646.88% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.