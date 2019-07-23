Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparison side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.79 N/A -0.43 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.91 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.28 shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 388.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.