Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.54 N/A -0.43 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta indicates that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $6.67, and a 106.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.