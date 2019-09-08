Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Merus N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 138.21% and an $6.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 32.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Merus N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.8% respectively. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Merus N.V.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.