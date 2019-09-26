Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Contrasting side by side

Since Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.49 N/A -0.43 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 113.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.