Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.49 N/A -0.43 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 113.78% and an $6.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.