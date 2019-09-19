Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.55 N/A -0.43 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 16.24 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 91.67% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $6.67. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 88.32%. Based on the data shown earlier, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.