Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 23.63 N/A -4.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $6.67, and a 138.21% upside potential. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential upside is 128.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.