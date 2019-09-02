Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.57 N/A -0.43 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 106.50% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.6%. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.