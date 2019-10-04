Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparison side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,230,361,596.01% -1% -0.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $6.67, and a 135.27% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.