Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.52 N/A -0.43 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 14.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 91.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.