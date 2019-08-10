Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.45 N/A -0.43 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.57 beta which makes it 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $15.67, with potential upside of 436.64%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 783.72% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.