Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparison side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.81 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.28 beta. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 39.2 and 39.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 378.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.