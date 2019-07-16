Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparing side by side

Both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.80 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.76 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 386.73% and an $33 average target price. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 8.67%. The data provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.