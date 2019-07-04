Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparison side by side

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.89 N/A -0.43 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.91 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 337.09%. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 60.60%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.