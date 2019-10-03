Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 153.73M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,230,361,596.01% -1% -0.4% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,752,313,794.62% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 142.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.6% respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.