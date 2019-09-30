Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,225,548,034.53% -1% -0.4% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,448,100.51% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.67, and a 122.33% upside potential. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $47.4, while its potential upside is 28.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.