Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Analysts See $-1.22 EPS; Last Week Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analysts

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report $-1.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $2.51 EPS change or 194.57% from last quarter’s $1.29 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 96.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 380,275 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 54.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c

Among 4 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EBS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. See Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Acorda (ACOR) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexion’s (ALXN) Ultomiris Gets Approval in Japan for PNH – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FDA Accepts Neurocrine’s NDA for Parkinson’s Disease Drug – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $312.84 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.18 million activity. Shares for $1.57 million were sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acorda Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of ACOR in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 115,111 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL FORECAST AND OPERATIONAL GOALS; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – APPOINTED RICHARD S. LINDAHL AS COMPANY’S NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.