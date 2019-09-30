Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Analysts See $-0.91 EPS; Juniper Networks (JNPR) SI Decreased By 7.38%

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. JNPR’s SI was 17.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 19.05M shares previously. With 3.39M avg volume, 5 days are for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR)’s short sellers to cover JNPR’s short positions. The SI to Juniper Networks Inc’s float is 5.13%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 713,918 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report $-0.91 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 1,010.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. After having $-0.65 EPS previously, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.935. About 784,710 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA

More notable recent Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Acorda Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:ACOR) Share Price Down A Painful 91%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acorda to Present Data at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 61,968 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 33,782 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 59,978 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 106,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Incorporated holds 0% or 327,706 shares. 245,321 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 227,772 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 3,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 350,694 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 83,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 2.01M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $141.20 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 127.26% above currents $2.935 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Needham turns bullish on Juniper; JNPR +3.5% – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Releases 2019 State of Network Automation Report – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks (Mist Systems) Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Be Disappointed With Their 25% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$26.47, Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27’s average target is 8.52% above currents $24.88 stock price. Juniper Networks had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.