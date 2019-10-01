Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Analysts See $-0.91 EPS; Houston American Energy (HUSA)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.20, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold their stock positions in Houston American Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 622,004 shares, down from 715,393 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Houston American Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report $-0.91 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 1,010.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. After having $-0.65 EPS previously, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.54% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $2.625. About 1.19 million shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $50 Million Series B Financing with Addition of New Investors; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 154.10% above currents $2.625 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 2.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $126.28 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. The company has market cap of $11.64 million. The Company’s gas and oil properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in nine gross wells.