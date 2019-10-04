Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Analysts See $-0.91 EPS; Central European Media Enterprises LTD (CETV) Sentiment Is 1.45

Central European Media Enterprises LTD (CETV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 45 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 31 sold and decreased their equity positions in Central European Media Enterprises LTD. The active investment managers in our database now have: 24.42 million shares, down from 24.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Central European Media Enterprises LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 27 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report $-0.91 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 1,010.00% from last quarter's $0.1 EPS. After having $-0.65 EPS previously, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.835. About 641,773 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. for 128,052 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 224,798 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.06% invested in the company for 451,000 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,965 shares.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 326,627 shares traded. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) has risen 22.08% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.08% the S&P500.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment firm in Central and Eastern Europe. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. It broadcasts a total of 36 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels.

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 135.27% above currents $2.835 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $700 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 42,800 shares. Principal Financial has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd has 61,833 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md accumulated 0% or 20,930 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Spark Investment Limited has 0.02% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Invesco has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.02% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement has 0.05% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 17,822 shares.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $136.39 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.