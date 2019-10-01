Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Boosted Position; Deere & Co Com (DE) Position Held by Kempen Capital Management

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 2,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 27,707 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, up from 25,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 1.22 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) by 588.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.43M, up from 292,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 1.48M shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Acorda 32% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 8,218 shares to 55,582 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 8,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,651 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (NYSE:CPA).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 87,300 shares to 517,700 shares, valued at $40.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 340,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc..