Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $7.96 Million; As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $822,829

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 3.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 1.38M shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 13/04/2018 – Acorda’s Ampyra Retail Sales Fell 1.2% in Latest Week: Symphony; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 251,406 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34 million, up from 237,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.89 million shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 45,294 shares to 235,087 shares, valued at $29.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,177 shares, and cut its stake in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 1,010.00% or $1.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.51 million shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $64.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 111,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

