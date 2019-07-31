ACNB Corporation (ACNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Southwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB Corporation 38 3.62 N/A 3.22 12.04 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 3.27 N/A 3.66 11.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Heartland Financial USA Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ACNB Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACNB Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.4% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

ACNB Corporation has a 0.01 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heartland Financial USA Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of ACNB Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 56.5% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of ACNB Corporation shares. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACNB Corporation 1.49% 0.99% 2.32% -0.69% 24.1% -1.2% Heartland Financial USA Inc. -3.99% -5.26% -10.8% -21.4% -20.3% -2.09%

For the past year ACNB Corporation was less bearish than Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Summary

ACNB Corporation beats Heartland Financial USA Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.