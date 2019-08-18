ACNB (ACNB) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Viewray (VRAY) SI Increased By 13.38%

ACNB Corp (NASDAQ:ACNB) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:ACNB) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. ACNB Corp’s current price of $35.05 translates into 0.71% yield. ACNB Corp’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 6,373 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has risen 8.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15; 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB); 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c; 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) had an increase of 13.38% in short interest. VRAY’s SI was 22.08M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.38% from 19.47 million shares previously. With 878,100 avg volume, 25 days are for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s short sellers to cover VRAY’s short positions. The stock increased 12.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 5.51M shares traded or 224.28% up from the average. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has declined 22.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRAY News: 11/05/2018 – ViewRay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RAD Technology Medical Systems Purchases Two ViewRay MRIdian Linac Systems; 12/03/2018 ViewRay 4Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/05/2018 – ViewRay 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 18/04/2018 – ViewRay Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ViewRay Surpasses 50th Order for MRldian® System for Precision Cancer Treatment; 27/03/2018 – ViewRay Surpasses 50th Order for MRIdian® System for Precision Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – ViewRay Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 – ViewRay: Clearance Expected to Accelerate Market Adoption of Next-Generation Cancer Care; 15/03/2018 – VIEWRAY INC – RECEIVED SHONIN APPROVAL FROM JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOR AND WELFARE TO MARKET MRIDIAN LINAC SYSTEM

More notable recent ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACNB Corporation Recognized as One of Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ACNB Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ACNB Corporation to Acquire Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACNB Corporation Holds 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ACNB Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 1.65 million shares or 6.81% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De has 2,918 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 4,517 shares. Consulate Inc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Northern Trust has invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). 18,786 were reported by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Pnc Group accumulated 7,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 766 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co reported 3,334 shares stake. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 9,394 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has 1,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 5,600 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 21,271 shares.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $247.80 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $53,082 activity. On Friday, June 14 Stone Thomas R bought $511 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) or 14 shares. The insider ELSNER FRANK III bought $260. On Friday, June 14 the insider HELT JAMES bought $2,516. 27 ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares with value of $1,002 were bought by GLASS LYNDA L. On Monday, August 12 Newell Donna M bought $25,849 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) or 716 shares.

More notable recent ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why ViewRay Stock Is Surging Again – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why ViewRay Stock Is Being Mauled Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: VRAY, LKFN – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ViewRay (VRAY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ViewRay: Failed Product Launch Raises Solvency Questions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.